Chinese actress Fan Bingbing fined US$70 million for tax offences
Film star, who disappeared from public view three months ago, escapes criminal prosecution
PUBLISHED : Wednesday, 03 October, 2018, 10:39am
UPDATED : Wednesday, 03 October, 2018, 10:56am
Related topics
China’s highest-earning actress Fan Bingbing has been fined nearly 500 million yuan (US$70 million) for tax evasion and other irregularities but will escape criminal prosecution, the country’s tax authorities announced on Wednesday, over three months after the star disappeared from public view.
State news agency Xinhua reported that she had avoided about 300 million yuan in taxes.
Fan’s agent has been detained by the police for further investigation, it added.
More to come...
Most Popular
Viewed
- 1
- 2
- 3
- 4
- 5
Shared
Commented
- 1
- 2
- 3
- 4
- 5
You may also like
Pianist Evgeny Kissin and Hungarian, Italian ensembles to play Beethoven, Rachmaninoff and Mozart classics in Hong Kong
In partnership with: Leisure and Cultural Services Department
Comments: