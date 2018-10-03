Chinese actress Fan Bingbing fined US$70 million for tax offences

China’s highest-earning actress Fan Bingbing has been fined nearly 500 million yuan (US$70 million) for tax evasion and other irregularities but will escape criminal prosecution, the country’s tax authorities announced on Wednesday, over three months after the star disappeared from public view.

State news agency Xinhua reported that she had avoided about 300 million yuan in taxes.

Fan’s agent has been detained by the police for further investigation, it added.

