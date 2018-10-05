US Vice-President Mike Pence warned that China is using political, economic, military, and propaganda tools “in more proactive ways than ever before to exert influence and interfere in the domestic policy and politics of our country.”

In a wide-ranging speech delivered on Thursday at the Washington-based Hudson Institute, Pence renewed claims by US President Trump that China was seeking to interfere in the upcoming US midterm elections.

“Beijing is pursuing a comprehensive and coordinated campaign to undermine support for the president, our agenda and our nation’s most cherished ideals,” he said.

“What the Russians are doing pales in comparison to what China is doing across this country,” he said.

Pence also used the speech to ramp up criticism of Beijing’s militarisation of the South China Sea; the tightening of religious freedoms for the country’s Muslims, Christians and Buddhists; and practices such as forced technology transfer that have fuelled the spiralling trade war initiated by the US.

“For a time, Beijing inched toward greater liberty and respect for human rights,” said Pence, who began his speech recounting a list of positive historical milestones in the US-China relationship. “But in recent years, it has taken a sharp U-turn toward control and oppression.”

The vice-president’s remarks came almost three months into his administration’s trade war with Beijing.

Major issues in the trade dispute are the US government’s complaint that China forces US firms to share proprietary technology with joint venture partners in exchange for market access and the administration’s concern about the US’s trade deficit with China.

Washington has imposed multiple rounds of tariffs on US$250 billion of the more than US$500 billion of all Chinese goods entering the US; Beijing has responded in kind with tariffs of its own on goods coming into China.

Multiple attempts to resolve the dispute through negotiations have failed, with the US side accusing Beijing of refusing to bring any substantive concessions to the table.

The Chinese side has complained that a lack of clarity on Washington’s stance has foiled attempts at progress.

“The US position keeps changing all the time, so we don't know exactly what the US would want as priorities,” China’s ambassador to the US, Cui Tiankai, recently told NPR.

Accusing the Trump administration of pursuing a deal that would have only two possible outcomes, where “the US will get 100 per cent and China will get zero,” Cui said, “We are ready to make a deal.”

“We are ready to make some compromise,” the ambassador said, “but it needs the goodwill from both sides.”

The most recent attempt to achieve compromise came in late September when the US proposed high-level talks between Vice-Premier Liu He and US Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin, an invitation that Beijing welcomed.

The plan fell through at the eleventh hour, however, when the US slapped 10 per cent tariffs on US$200 billion of Chinese goods, prompting Beijing to pull out.

US President Donald Trump, who said on Monday that now was not the right time to talk to China, has threatened multiple times to take the unprecedented step of putting tariffs on all Chinese imports.

There has been no sign that the office of the US Trade Representative is considering such action, despite Trump’s unequivocal vow to make good on his threat if Beijing retaliated against his administration’s most recent round of tariffs.

Beijing did retaliate, with duties of its own on US$60 billion of American goods.

Beyond tariffs, trade war tensions have begun to surface on multiple, non-trade fronts.

Military tensions spiked recently when the US imposed unprecedented sanctions on a Chinese state military firm after it procured arms, including fighter jets, from a US-blacklisted Russian defence entity. Beijing responded by cancelling a US navy ship’s requested port call to Hong Kong.