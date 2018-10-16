The governor of China’s far western Xinjiang region has acknowledged and defended its sprawling network of internment camps for Muslim minorities, speaking in detail for the first time about the “vocational training institutions” as part of the government’s attempts to counter a rising international outcry.

Shohrat Zakir, chairman of the government of Xinjiang Uygur autonomous region, said in a lengthy interview with state news agency Xinhua, published on Tuesday, that Xinjiang had established “a training model with professional vocational training institutions” focusing on “the country’s common language, legal knowledge, vocational skills, along with de-extremisation education”.

The centres were for “people influenced by terrorism and extremism, but only suspected of minor criminal offences [and] do not have to be subject to penalties or can be exempted from criminal punishment”, Zakir said, without disclosing how many people have been sent to the camps.

Zakir did not mention detention, but he said the institutions provided “concentration training and boarding”, with security guards monitoring the entrance.

The interview came after Xinjiang sought to retrospectively legitimise the camps last week by revising regional legislation to authorise local governments to set them up to “educate and transform” people influenced by extremism.

Zakir is the first top Xinjiang official to speak publicly about the widely criticised camps, as China comes under increasing international pressure over its reported mass detention and enforced political education of up to 1 million ethnic Uygurs and other Muslims in the area.

Chinese officials had previously denied there was arbitrary detention of citizens, saying they only sent those who committed minor criminal misdemeanours to receive vocational training.

The United States Congress is lobbying for sanctions against Chinese officials involved in the sweeping crackdown, including the region’s Communist Party boss Chen Quanguo.

