Chinese President Xi Jinping has arrived in the southern province of Guangdong, making his first trip to the manufacturing heartland for the first time in six years as the country grapples with an escalating trade war with the United States and slowing economic growth.

As part of what is expected to be a confidence-boosting trip, Xi visited the hi-tech industrial zone in Zhuhai’s Hengqin New Area, including a stop at a Guangdong-Macau park for developing traditional Chinese medicine, Xinhua reported on Monday.

The tour comes 40 years after the launch of the reform and opening up campaign that helped China become the economic powerhouse it is today, and as the country’s present leaders seek to assure the nation that its development and progress will continue.

Xi is expected to attend the official opening on Tuesday of the Hong Kong-Zhuhai-Macau bridge, a project that took nine years to complete.