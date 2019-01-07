United Nations experts are welcome to visit China’s Xinjiang as long as they follow the proper procedures, Beijing said on Monday amid concerns over its internment and de-radicalisation programme in the far west region.

The statement, made during a foreign ministry press briefing, came after selected foreign media recently visited the internment facilities as part of an official tour.

A Pakistan-based news outlet reported over the weekend that Xinjiang’s chairman Shohrat Zakir told the visiting journalists that UN experts were also welcome to visit, so they could “know the real situation”.

When asked if Beijing had invited UN experts to the region, foreign ministry spokesman Lu Kang said that all parties, including UN officials, were welcome as long as they respected the appropriate travel procedures, Reuters reported.

UN officials should also “avoid interfering in domestic matters”, and adopt an objective and neutral attitude, he said.

