Erfan Hezim, a Uygur soccer player, has returned to his club for training after being released from an internment camp. Photo: Jiangsu Sunning FC
Rising Uygur soccer player Erfan Hezim back with Chinese team after release from Xinjiang internment camp
- Hezim, 20, resurfaced on social media and returned to training – with a message of ‘thank you’ to the Communist Party and Chinese government
- An increasing number of detainees have been discharged from the camps in the past months, activists say
Topic | Xinjiang
This video grabs photo shows Halmurat Harri, a Finland-based Uygur activist. Photo: Youtube
Show us proof: Uygurs appeal to Beijing for videos of missing relatives via #MeTooUyghur
- Social media campaign launched after release of film showing musician Abdurehim Heyit, who many believed had died in custody
- Turkey on Saturday called China’s treatment of Uygurs ‘a great cause of shame for humanity’
