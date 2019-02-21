Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Erfan Hezim, a Uygur soccer player, has returned to his club for training after being released from an internment camp. Photo: Jiangsu Sunning FC
Politics

Rising Uygur soccer player Erfan Hezim back with Chinese team after release from Xinjiang internment camp

  • Hezim, 20, resurfaced on social media and returned to training – with a message of ‘thank you’ to the Communist Party and Chinese government
  • An increasing number of detainees have been discharged from the camps in the past months, activists say
Topic |   Xinjiang
Nectar Gan

Nectar Gan  

Updated: Thursday, 21 Feb, 2019 4:14pm

TOP PICKS

Erfan Hezim, a Uygur soccer player, has returned to his club for training after being released from an internment camp. Photo: Jiangsu Sunning FC
READ FULL ARTICLE
This video grabs photo shows Halmurat Harri, a Finland-based Uygur activist. Photo: Youtube
Politics

Show us proof: Uygurs appeal to Beijing for videos of missing relatives via #MeTooUyghur

  • Social media campaign launched after release of film showing musician Abdurehim Heyit, who many believed had died in custody
  • Turkey on Saturday called China’s treatment of Uygurs ‘a great cause of shame for humanity’
Topic |   Xinjiang
Associated Press

Associated Press  

Updated: Tuesday, 12 Feb, 2019 2:28pm

TOP PICKS

This video grabs photo shows Halmurat Harri, a Finland-based Uygur activist. Photo: Youtube
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering for these newsletters you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.