Jiang Tianyong, seen during a video call with his wife Jin Bianling and their daughter, who live in Los Angeles, is back at his parents’ home in Henan province. Photo: Handout
Jailed Chinese human rights lawyer Jiang Tianyong back home after going missing on release day
- Wife Jin Bianling, who lives in the US, says her husband is now with his parents in central China but is being kept under close watch by authorities
- Jiang defended dissidents and practitioners of banned spiritual movement Falun Gong and was imprisoned for inciting subversion of the state
