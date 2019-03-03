Channels

illustration: Henry Wong
Politics

Riding out the storm: will China change course when its elite meet in Beijing?

  • Once on the rise, China has gone from strength to struggle in the past year – challenges that could mean a shift in policy at the annual gathering of the National People’s Congress
Topic |   Two Sessions 2019 (Lianghui)
SCMP

Jun Mai  

Nectar Gan  

Updated: Sunday, 3 Mar, 2019 11:02pm

illustration: Henry Wong
Illustration: Perry Tse
Diplomacy

Going global: China’s lawmakers are gearing up for a new world order as ‘two sessions’ approach

  • As the nation battles a trade war and international suspicion, delegates at this year’s National People’s Congress can no longer concern themselves only with domestic issues, analysts say
  • And as the 70th anniversary of Communist Party rule draws ever nearer, the last thing Beijing needs is more disruption
Topic |   Two Sessions 2019 (Lianghui): Top Priorities
SCMP

Sarah Zheng  

Shi Jiangtao  

Updated: Sunday, 3 Mar, 2019 9:46am

Illustration: Perry Tse
