The mayor of Lhasa has revealed the extent of Beijing’s restrictions on religious activities in Tibet. Photo: Xinhua
Tibetan religious activity slashed, Lhasa mayor confirms
- Rare confirmation of extent of Beijing’s religious control ahead of sensitive 60th anniversary of Tibetan uprising
Topic | Two Sessions 2019 (Lianghui)
Foreigners need special permits to enter Tibet, and journalists, diplomats and academics who work on sensitive research topics are often denied access. Photo: Alamy
China says Tibet access is restricted because some foreigners get altitude sickness
- Communist Party chief insists foreign tourists and media are welcome in the remote, mountainous region
- Wu Yingjie also lashes out at the US Reciprocal Access to Tibet Act, saying it ‘totally does not tally with the facts’
