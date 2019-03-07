Channels

The mayor of Lhasa has revealed the extent of Beijing's restrictions on religious activities in Tibet.
Politics

Tibetan religious activity slashed, Lhasa mayor confirms

  • Rare confirmation of extent of Beijing’s religious control ahead of sensitive 60th anniversary of Tibetan uprising
Topic |   Two Sessions 2019 (Lianghui)
Nectar Gan

Nectar Gan  

Updated: Thursday, 7 Mar, 2019 7:35pm

The mayor of Lhasa has revealed the extent of Beijing’s restrictions on religious activities in Tibet. Photo: Xinhua
Foreigners need special permits to enter Tibet, and journalists, diplomats and academics who work on sensitive research topics are often denied access.
Politics

China says Tibet access is restricted because some foreigners get altitude sickness

  • Communist Party chief insists foreign tourists and media are welcome in the remote, mountainous region
  • Wu Yingjie also lashes out at the US Reciprocal Access to Tibet Act, saying it ‘totally does not tally with the facts’
Topic |   Two Sessions 2019 (Lianghui)
Sarah Zheng

Sarah Zheng  

Updated: Thursday, 7 Mar, 2019 1:10pm

Foreigners need special permits to enter Tibet, and journalists, diplomats and academics who work on sensitive research topics are often denied access. Photo: Alamy
