The policy paper claimed China had destroyed 1,588 violent and terrorist gangs in Xinjiang. Photo: Reuters
China says 13,000 ‘terrorists’ held in Xinjiang since 2014, in defence of its ‘training centres’ for Muslims
- Policy paper claims gangs and ‘illegal religious activities’ show need for centres – which UN says detain over 1 million Muslims
- But the World Uygur Congress says China is using counterterrorism as a political excuse to eliminate faith and carry out Sinification
Topic | Xinjiang
Nur Bekri, left front, with vice premier Han Zheng, third from left, in Moscow, Russia, last year. Bekri, the former head of China's energy planning agency, has been expelled from the country's ruling Communist Party and dismissed from his posts, China's disciplinary committee announced on Saturday. Photo: Xinhua
China’s former energy chief Nur Bekri accused of ‘family-style corruption’ and ‘lavish life’
- Bekri has been expelled from the Communist Party and his case will be transferred to prosecutors for further investigation
Topic | Corruption in China
