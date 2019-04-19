Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

A still from the Leica promotional video “The Hunt”. Image: YouTube/RadioaktiveFilm
Politics

Leica Camera backs away from promotional video depicting ‘Tank Man’ in Tiananmen Square

  • Leica draws fire from online commenters and is censored on Chinese social media platform Weibo
  • Spokeswoman says the advert was not an officially sanctioned marketing film commissioned by the company
Topic |   Tiananmen Square crackdown
SCMP

Owen Churchill  

Nectar Gan  

Published: 6:01am, 19 Apr, 2019

Updated: 6:12am, 19 Apr, 2019

TOP PICKS

A still from the Leica promotional video “The Hunt”. Image: YouTube/RadioaktiveFilm
READ FULL ARTICLE
Zhou Fengsuo, a former Tiananmen student leader in 1989, unveiling the bust of Liu Xiaobo, Chinese Nobel Peace Prize winner, at the Dox Centre for Contemporary Art in Prague. Photo: EPA-EFE
Europe

Bust of Chinese dissident Liu Xiaobo unveiled in Prague to mark 30th anniversary of the 1989 Tiananmen Square massacre

  • Statue introduced at Dox Centre for Contemporary Art as part of joint project with Amnesty International, Art for Amnesty and Humanitarian China
Topic |   Liu Xiaobo
Agence France-Presse

Agence France-Presse  

Published: 11:50pm, 17 Apr, 2019

Updated: 6:16am, 18 Apr, 2019

TOP PICKS

Zhou Fengsuo, a former Tiananmen student leader in 1989, unveiling the bust of Liu Xiaobo, Chinese Nobel Peace Prize winner, at the Dox Centre for Contemporary Art in Prague. Photo: EPA-EFE
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering for these newsletters you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.