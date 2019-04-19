A still from the Leica promotional video “The Hunt”. Image: YouTube/RadioaktiveFilm
Leica Camera backs away from promotional video depicting ‘Tank Man’ in Tiananmen Square
- Leica draws fire from online commenters and is censored on Chinese social media platform Weibo
- Spokeswoman says the advert was not an officially sanctioned marketing film commissioned by the company
Topic | Tiananmen Square crackdown
A still from the Leica promotional video “The Hunt”. Image: YouTube/RadioaktiveFilm
Zhou Fengsuo, a former Tiananmen student leader in 1989, unveiling the bust of Liu Xiaobo, Chinese Nobel Peace Prize winner, at the Dox Centre for Contemporary Art in Prague. Photo: EPA-EFE
Bust of Chinese dissident Liu Xiaobo unveiled in Prague to mark 30th anniversary of the 1989 Tiananmen Square massacre
- Statue introduced at Dox Centre for Contemporary Art as part of joint project with Amnesty International, Art for Amnesty and Humanitarian China
Topic | Liu Xiaobo
Zhou Fengsuo, a former Tiananmen student leader in 1989, unveiling the bust of Liu Xiaobo, Chinese Nobel Peace Prize winner, at the Dox Centre for Contemporary Art in Prague. Photo: EPA-EFE