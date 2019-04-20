The company that produced a controversial promotional video for camera maker Leica has denied doing so without its client’s knowledge. Photo: YouTube
Leica’s PR agency denies releasing Tiananmen Square ‘Tank Man’ film without approval
- F/Nazca Saatchi & Saatchi says it would not risk its reputation with such a move
- Promotional advert for camera maker sparked uproar on Chinese social media for its references to the bloody crackdown in Beijing in 1989
Topic | Tiananmen Square crackdown
A still from the Leica promotional video The Hunt. Photo: YouTube
Leica Camera’s advert depicting Tiananmen Square’s ‘Tank Man’ causes uproar from Chinese online
- Leica draws fire from online commenters and is censored on Chinese social media platform Weibo
- Spokeswoman says the advert was not an officially sanctioned marketing film commissioned by the company
