The company that produced a controversial promotional video for camera maker Leica has denied doing so without its client’s knowledge. Photo: YouTube
Politics

Leica’s PR agency denies releasing Tiananmen Square ‘Tank Man’ film without approval

  • F/Nazca Saatchi & Saatchi says it would not risk its reputation with such a move
  • Promotional advert for camera maker sparked uproar on Chinese social media for its references to the bloody crackdown in Beijing in 1989
Topic |   Tiananmen Square crackdown
SCMP

Owen Churchill  

Nectar Gan  

Published: 12:21pm, 20 Apr, 2019

Updated: 12:20pm, 20 Apr, 2019

The company that produced a controversial promotional video for camera maker Leica has denied doing so without its client’s knowledge. Photo: YouTube
A still from the Leica promotional video The Hunt. Photo: YouTube
Politics

Leica Camera’s advert depicting Tiananmen Square’s ‘Tank Man’ causes uproar from Chinese online

  • Leica draws fire from online commenters and is censored on Chinese social media platform Weibo
  • Spokeswoman says the advert was not an officially sanctioned marketing film commissioned by the company
Topic |   Tiananmen Square crackdown
SCMP

Owen Churchill  

Nectar Gan  

Published: 6:01am, 19 Apr, 2019

Updated: 11:24am, 20 Apr, 2019

A still from the Leica promotional video The Hunt. Photo: YouTube
