Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Christopher Wray, director of the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), speaks during an event at the Council on Foreign Relations in Washington. Photo: Bloomberg
Politics

China ‘determined to steal up economic ladder at US’ expense’, FBI chief Christopher Wray says

  • Head of America’s principal federal law enforcement agency calls the intelligence threat posed by China ‘broader [and] more severe’ than that of any country
  • Wray's remarks came after his bureau reportedly blocked the visas of Chinese scholars entering the US, on national security grounds
Topic |   US-China trade war
SCMP

Owen Churchill  

Nectar Gan  

Published: 12:42am, 27 Apr, 2019

Updated: 1:10am, 27 Apr, 2019

TOP PICKS

Christopher Wray, director of the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), speaks during an event at the Council on Foreign Relations in Washington. Photo: Bloomberg
READ FULL ARTICLE
Some scholars have accused the US and China of engaging in a “visa war” that is hampering their exchanges. Photo: Xinhua
Diplomacy

Chinese President Xi Jinping appeals to foreign leaders for fair play for its academics, businesses

  • Leader says he hopes nations can treat companies, students and scholars equally, ‘provide a friendly environment for exchange and cooperation’
  • Comments come amid rising tensions over ‘visa war’ being waged between China and US
Topic |   Belt and Road: 2019 Forum
Teddy Ng

Teddy Ng  

Published: 8:00pm, 26 Apr, 2019

Updated: 8:16pm, 26 Apr, 2019

TOP PICKS

Some scholars have accused the US and China of engaging in a “visa war” that is hampering their exchanges. Photo: Xinhua
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering for these newsletters you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.