Christopher Wray, director of the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), speaks during an event at the Council on Foreign Relations in Washington. Photo: Bloomberg
China ‘determined to steal up economic ladder at US’ expense’, FBI chief Christopher Wray says
- Head of America’s principal federal law enforcement agency calls the intelligence threat posed by China ‘broader [and] more severe’ than that of any country
- Wray's remarks came after his bureau reportedly blocked the visas of Chinese scholars entering the US, on national security grounds
Topic | US-China trade war
Some scholars have accused the US and China of engaging in a “visa war” that is hampering their exchanges. Photo: Xinhua
Chinese President Xi Jinping appeals to foreign leaders for fair play for its academics, businesses
- Leader says he hopes nations can treat companies, students and scholars equally, ‘provide a friendly environment for exchange and cooperation’
- Comments come amid rising tensions over ‘visa war’ being waged between China and US
Topic | Belt and Road: 2019 Forum
