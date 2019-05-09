Channels

Zhou Fengsuo, a student leader of the democracy movement at Tiananmen Square 30 years ago, speaking at the Cathedral of St John the Divine in Manhattan on Tuesday evening. Photo: Beowulf Sheehan/PEN America
Politics

Remembering Tiananmen Square: a commemoration in New York

  • Hundreds gather at the Cathedral of St John’s the Divine in Manhattan in tribute to the pro-democracy protests 30 years ago
  • ‘For many of us, this was the first and only time that we tasted freedom in China's sphere,’ Zhou Fengsuo, a protest leader, says
Topic |   Tiananmen Square crackdown
Nectar Gan

Nectar Gan  

Published: 2:10am, 9 May, 2019

Updated: 3:01am, 9 May, 2019

A still from the Leica promotional video The Hunt. Photo: YouTube
Politics

Leica Camera’s advert depicting Tiananmen Square’s ‘Tank Man’ causes uproar from Chinese online

  • Leica draws fire from online commenters and is censored on Chinese social media platform Weibo
  • Spokeswoman says the advert was not an officially sanctioned marketing film commissioned by the company
Topic |   Tiananmen Square crackdown
SCMP

Owen Churchill  

Nectar Gan  

Published: 6:01am, 19 Apr, 2019

Updated: 11:24am, 20 Apr, 2019

