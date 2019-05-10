Donald Himpele Jnr works at his post on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange. Volatility has dominated the markets this week, but analysts said investors need to take the long view. Photo: AP
Donald Trump’s tariff hike on Chinese goods rattles global markets, economy and investors
- US stocks resumed a weeklong sell-off after the Trump administration followed through with a midnight tariff boost
- Some had hoped the threat would prove merely a trade war negotiating tactic
Topic | US-China trade war
Donald Himpele Jnr works at his post on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange. Volatility has dominated the markets this week, but analysts said investors need to take the long view. Photo: AP
Chinese Vice-Premier Liu He leaves the Office of the United States Trade Representative in Washington on Thursday. Photo: AP
China vows to implement ‘necessary countermeasures’ in response to Donald Trump’s US tariff increase
- Increase from 10 per cent to 25 per cent on US$200 billion of Chinese goods was threatened by the US president in a tweet on Sunday
- Vice-Premier Liu He is in Washington for the 11th round of talks, but left a meeting with US Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer after less than 90 minutes
Topic | US-China trade war
Chinese Vice-Premier Liu He leaves the Office of the United States Trade Representative in Washington on Thursday. Photo: AP