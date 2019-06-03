Outside the Chinese embassy in Washington, more than 100 people gathered to commemorate the Tiananmen Square crackdown of June 4, 1989. Photo: Nectar Gan
Washington Tiananmen vigil attracts first-timers for 30th anniversary
- Biggest turnout in years for candlelight commemoration outside Chinese embassy
- For many, it is the first time they have spoken of the events of June 4, 1989
Topic | Tiananmen Square crackdown 30th anniversary
Illustration: Adolfo Arranz
30 years on from Tiananmen Square crackdown, why Beijing still thinks it got it right
- Three decades have passed since the Tiananmen Square crackdown when troops fired on student-led pro-democracy protesters
- The shots were heard around the country and reverberate today despite persistent official censorship of the events
