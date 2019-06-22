US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo at the release of the 2018 Annual Report on International Religious Freedom in Washington. Photo: EPA-EFE
US slams China’s ‘extreme hostility’ towards religious freedom in new report
- US government condemns China’s ‘intense persecution’ of religious faiths, days before Donald Trump’s meeting with Xi Jinping at the G20 summit
- Report singles out ‘the staggering scope of religious freedom abuses’ against Uygur Muslims in Xinjiang region.
Topic | Xi Jinping
US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo at the release of the 2018 Annual Report on International Religious Freedom in Washington. Photo: EPA-EFE
US Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin is said to have held up the imposition of sanctions on Chinese officials involved in internment of Uygurs in Xinjiang. Photo: Reuters
US sanctions over Xinjiang’s Uygur internment camps are ‘ready to go’ except for Treasury hold-up due to trade war, sources say
- Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin is ‘delaying action’ because of concerns it will disrupt tariff negotiations with China
- Even so, some hope US VP Mike Pence could preview the sanctions next week, ahead of talks between Donald Trump and Xi Jinping
Topic | Xinjiang
US Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin is said to have held up the imposition of sanctions on Chinese officials involved in internment of Uygurs in Xinjiang. Photo: Reuters