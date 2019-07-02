A watchtower on a high-security facility near what is believed to be a re-education camp where mostly Muslim ethnic minorities are detained, on the outskirts of Hotan, in China's northwestern Xinjiang region. Photo: AFP
China calls Xinjiang camps training centres, but government’s own documents say otherwise, researcher finds
- A researcher’s review of government documents finds evidence of coercive internment, police presence and political brainwashing
- The findings refute China’s claims of ‘vocational education and training centres’ by quoting government reports not intended for international audiences
Topic | Xinjiang
A new US report accuses Beijing of staging a massive crackdown on religious activity in Xinjiang. Photo: Reuters
US slams China’s ‘extreme hostility’ towards religious freedom in new report, citing ‘abuse’ of Uygur Muslims in Xinjiang
- US government condemns China’s ‘intense persecution’ of religious faiths, days before Donald Trump’s meeting with Xi Jinping at G20 summit
- Report singles out ‘staggering scope of religious freedom abuses’
Topic | Xi Jinping
