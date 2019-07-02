Channels

A watchtower on a high-security facility near what is believed to be a re-education camp where mostly Muslim ethnic minorities are detained, on the outskirts of Hotan, in China's northwestern Xinjiang region. Photo: AFP
Politics

China calls Xinjiang camps training centres, but government’s own documents say otherwise, researcher finds

  • A researcher’s review of government documents finds evidence of coercive internment, police presence and political brainwashing
  • The findings refute China’s claims of ‘vocational education and training centres’ by quoting government reports not intended for international audiences
Topic |   Xinjiang
Nectar Gan

Published: 4:21am, 2 Jul, 2019

Updated: 4:21am, 2 Jul, 2019

A new US report accuses Beijing of staging a massive crackdown on religious activity in Xinjiang. Photo: Reuters
Politics

US slams China’s ‘extreme hostility’ towards religious freedom in new report, citing ‘abuse’ of Uygur Muslims in Xinjiang

  • US government condemns China’s ‘intense persecution’ of religious faiths, days before Donald Trump’s meeting with Xi Jinping at G20 summit
  • Report singles out ‘staggering scope of religious freedom abuses’
Topic |   Xi Jinping
Nectar Gan

Published: 5:31am, 22 Jun, 2019

Updated: 7:08pm, 22 Jun, 2019

