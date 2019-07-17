The appointment of Wang Yang as the new policy handler for China’s Xinjiang region is unlikely to lead to a softening in policy, despite his liberal reputation. Photo: AFP
‘Liberal’ policy chief unlikely to mean a softening on Xinjiang from China
- Appointment of Wang Yang seen as ‘calculated move’ to assuage international concerns
- Analysts doubt it will mean a change in Beijing’s hardline approach to the region
Topic | Xinjiang
The appointment of Wang Yang as the new policy handler for China’s Xinjiang region is unlikely to lead to a softening in policy, despite his liberal reputation. Photo: AFP
A watchtower at a high-security facility near what is believed to be a re-education camp where mostly Muslim minorities are detained, on the outskirts of Hotan, in Xinjiang. Photo: AFP
China hints at Xinjiang policy shift ahead of key summit chaired by Xi Jinping
- Chinese officials and state media claim ‘interim success’ in troubled region
- Third Work Conference could take place this summer
Topic | Xinjiang
A watchtower at a high-security facility near what is believed to be a re-education camp where mostly Muslim minorities are detained, on the outskirts of Hotan, in Xinjiang. Photo: AFP