Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Former National People’s Congress chairman Li Peng (right) and former president Jiang Zemin leave the Great Hall of the People at the end of the NPC’s annual session in 2003. Photo: AFP
Politics

Li Peng, China’s technocrat ‘communist warrior’ who rose to the top in chaotic times

  • Li became premier as conservatives and reformists fought over country’s direction in the 1980s and ’90s, and oversaw Tiananmen Square crackdown
  • A Soviet-trained engineer, Li also pushed for approval for the mammoth Three Gorges Dam project to harness the Yangtze River
Topic |   Obituaries
Cary Huang

Cary Huang  

Published: 12:30am, 24 Jul, 2019

Updated: 1:04am, 24 Jul, 2019

TOP PICKS

Former National People’s Congress chairman Li Peng (right) and former president Jiang Zemin leave the Great Hall of the People at the end of the NPC’s annual session in 2003. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE
Li Peng, China’s former premier, died in Beijing late on Monday aged 90. Photo: AFP
Politics

Former Chinese premier Li Peng dies, aged 90

  • Known in China as a ‘loyal communist warrior’, Li is also remembered abroad as the ‘Tiananmen Butcher’ for his hardline backing of the crackdown on student-led protests in 1989
  • Death of controversial politician prompts renewed calls for him to ‘be held accountable’ for bloodshed three decades ago
Topic |   Tiananmen Square crackdown
SCMP

Jun Mai  

Ng Kang-chung  

Published: 7:00pm, 23 Jul, 2019

Updated: 12:03am, 24 Jul, 2019

TOP PICKS

Li Peng, China’s former premier, died in Beijing late on Monday aged 90. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering for these newsletters you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.