Former National People’s Congress chairman Li Peng (right) and former president Jiang Zemin leave the Great Hall of the People at the end of the NPC’s annual session in 2003. Photo: AFP
Li Peng, China’s technocrat ‘communist warrior’ who rose to the top in chaotic times
- Li became premier as conservatives and reformists fought over country’s direction in the 1980s and ’90s, and oversaw Tiananmen Square crackdown
- A Soviet-trained engineer, Li also pushed for approval for the mammoth Three Gorges Dam project to harness the Yangtze River
Topic | Obituaries
Li Peng, China’s former premier, died in Beijing late on Monday aged 90. Photo: AFP
Former Chinese premier Li Peng dies, aged 90
- Known in China as a ‘loyal communist warrior’, Li is also remembered abroad as the ‘Tiananmen Butcher’ for his hardline backing of the crackdown on student-led protests in 1989
- Death of controversial politician prompts renewed calls for him to ‘be held accountable’ for bloodshed three decades ago
Topic | Tiananmen Square crackdown
