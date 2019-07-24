PLA soldiers show their skills during a naval base open day in Hong Kong. The PLA has had a presence in Hong Kong since the city’s return to Chinese sovereignty. Photo: KY Cheng
Will China send in the troops to stamp out protests in Hong Kong?
- Fears are growing in the city that the military could be called in to quell unrest
- But the costs and complexities of doing so mean Beijing is highly unlikely to give the orders, observers say
Topic | Hong Kong extradition law
PLA soldiers show their skills during a naval base open day in Hong Kong. The PLA has had a presence in Hong Kong since the city’s return to Chinese sovereignty. Photo: KY Cheng
The People’s Liberation Army has a garrison in Hong Kong. Photo: EPA-EFE
Chinese military can be deployed at Hong Kong’s request to contain protests, Beijing says
- Radical protesters are challenging mainland government’s authority and principle of ‘one country, two systems’, defence spokesman says
- Garrison Law gives Hong Kong option of asking for PLA’s help to maintain public order
Topic | Hong Kong extradition law
The People’s Liberation Army has a garrison in Hong Kong. Photo: EPA-EFE