PLA soldiers show their skills during a naval base open day in Hong Kong. The PLA has had a presence in Hong Kong since the city’s return to Chinese sovereignty. Photo: KY Cheng
Politics

Will China send in the troops to stamp out protests in Hong Kong?

  • Fears are growing in the city that the military could be called in to quell unrest
  • But the costs and complexities of doing so mean Beijing is highly unlikely to give the orders, observers say
Topic |   Hong Kong extradition law
SCMP

Nectar Gan  

Kristin Huang  

Updated: 11:30pm, 24 Jul, 2019

PLA soldiers show their skills during a naval base open day in Hong Kong. The PLA has had a presence in Hong Kong since the city's return to Chinese sovereignty. Photo: KY Cheng
The People’s Liberation Army has a garrison in Hong Kong. Photo: EPA-EFE
Military

Chinese military can be deployed at Hong Kong’s request to contain protests, Beijing says

  • Radical protesters are challenging mainland government’s authority and principle of ‘one country, two systems’, defence spokesman says
  • Garrison Law gives Hong Kong option of asking for PLA’s help to maintain public order
Topic |   Hong Kong extradition law
SCMP

Catherine Wong  

Gary Cheung  

Denise Tsang  

Teddy Ng  

Updated: 10:26pm, 24 Jul, 2019

The People’s Liberation Army has a garrison in Hong Kong. Photo: EPA-EFE
