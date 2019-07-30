Channels

The northern Chinese resort town of Beidaihe, where current and retired leaders gather for some of the country’s most important discussions during the dog days of August. Photo: Kyodo
Politics

Seaside break no summer camp for China leadership at Beidaihe resort

  • Past and present leaders will soon gather at this historic northern seashore
  • US-China relations, unrest in Hong Kong, Taiwan elections and the economy are all expected to be discussed
Topic |   Beidaihe meeting
Cary Huang

Cary Huang  

Updated: 4:30am, 30 Jul, 2019

The northern Chinese resort town of Beidaihe, where current and retired leaders gather for some of the country’s most important discussions during the dog days of August. Photo: Kyodo
The one-year benchmark lending rate is currently set at 4.35 per cent, while the one-year deposit benchmark rate is set at 1.5 per cent. Photo: Bloomberg
China Economy

China unlikely to follow US Federal Reserve interest rate cut, central bank governor suggests

  • People’s Bank of China chief Yi Gang tells Chinese magazine ‘Caixin’ that Beijing does not always follow rate changes made by its American counterpart
  • The US Federal Reserve is widely expected to announce a 0.25 percentage point cut next week
Topic |   China economy
Zhou Xin

Zhou Xin  

Updated: 8:26pm, 23 Jul, 2019

The one-year benchmark lending rate is currently set at 4.35 per cent, while the one-year deposit benchmark rate is set at 1.5 per cent. Photo: Bloomberg
