If Beijing intervenes with too much assertiveness, the US might revoke the preferential status of Hong Kong, according to one analyst. Photo: AFP
‘Risks still too big’ for China to send in troops to quell Hong Kong unrest
- Chinese government advisers say Beijing has not reached direct intervention point but that could change if the violence continues
- Military action would trigger an international backlash, observers say
Topic | Hong Kong protests
There was chaos at Hong Kong airport on Tuesday. Photo: Sam Tsang
Beijing condemns Hong Kong airport protesters over assault on two mainlanders, compares behaviour to acts of terrorism
- Hong Kong and Macau Affairs Office under the State Council, China’s cabinet, expresses ‘extreme anger’ while liaison office fires harsh rebuke
- Airport Authority meanwhile reveals details of interim injunction in wake of unprecedented violence at one of world’s busiest travel hubs
Topic | Hong Kong protests
