If Beijing intervenes with too much assertiveness, the US might revoke the preferential status of Hong Kong, according to one analyst. Photo: AFP
Politics

‘Risks still too big’ for China to send in troops to quell Hong Kong unrest

  • Chinese government advisers say Beijing has not reached direct intervention point but that could change if the violence continues
  • Military action would trigger an international backlash, observers say
Topic |   Hong Kong protests
SCMP

Jun Mai  

Nectar Gan  

Updated: 7:17am, 15 Aug, 2019

There was chaos at Hong Kong airport on Tuesday. Photo: Sam Tsang
Transport

Beijing condemns Hong Kong airport protesters over assault on two mainlanders, compares behaviour to acts of terrorism

  • Hong Kong and Macau Affairs Office under the State Council, China’s cabinet, expresses ‘extreme anger’ while liaison office fires harsh rebuke
  • Airport Authority meanwhile reveals details of interim injunction in wake of unprecedented violence at one of world’s busiest travel hubs
Topic |   Hong Kong protests
SCMP

Zoe Low  

Michelle Wong  

Alvin Lum  

Updated: 9:13pm, 14 Aug, 2019

