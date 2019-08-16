Illustration: Brian Wang
Blindsided: why does Beijing keep getting Hong Kong wrong?
- In a series of in-depth articles on the unrest rocking Hong Kong, the Post goes behind the headlines to look at the underlying issues, current state of affairs and where it is all heading
- Here, we look at how Beijing fails to grasp the sentiment of the city
Topic | Hong Kong extradition law
Donald Trump and Xi Jinping last met in Japan at the end of June. Photo: AP
China vows to retaliate if US goes ahead with tariff threat as Donald Trump links Hong Kong unrest to future of trade talks
- Xi Jinping is seen as unlikely to take up US president’s suggestion they meet to discuss ‘humane’ solution to protests
- Observers suggest Beijing believes Trump only raised protests in city as effort to gain more leverage over China in the trade talks
Topic | US-China trade war
