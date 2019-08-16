Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Illustration: Brian Wang
Politics

Blindsided: why does Beijing keep getting Hong Kong wrong?

  • In a series of in-depth articles on the unrest rocking Hong Kong, the Post goes behind the headlines to look at the underlying issues, current state of affairs and where it is all heading
  • Here, we look at how Beijing fails to grasp the sentiment of the city
Topic |   Hong Kong extradition law
SCMP

Nectar Gan  

Chow Chung-yan  

Updated: 7:40am, 16 Aug, 2019

TOP PICKS

Illustration: Brian Wang
READ FULL ARTICLE
Donald Trump and Xi Jinping last met in Japan at the end of June. Photo: AP
Diplomacy

China vows to retaliate if US goes ahead with tariff threat as Donald Trump links Hong Kong unrest to future of trade talks

  • Xi Jinping is seen as unlikely to take up US president’s suggestion they meet to discuss ‘humane’ solution to protests
  • Observers suggest Beijing believes Trump only raised protests in city as effort to gain more leverage over China in the trade talks
Topic |   US-China trade war
Catherine Wong

Catherine Wong  

Updated: 5:20am, 16 Aug, 2019

TOP PICKS

Donald Trump and Xi Jinping last met in Japan at the end of June. Photo: AP
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering, you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.