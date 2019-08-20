Martin Lee and Anson Chan were two of the pro-democracy figures targeted by Chinese state media over the weekend. Photo: Edward Wong
Chinese state media labels Hong Kong pro-democracy figures ‘new Gang of Four’ in fresh attacks
- Articles target Jimmy Lai, Martin Lee, Anson Chan and Albert Ho, calling them ‘traitors’ who act as agents for ‘Western anti-China forces’
- Lee, Chan and Ho dismiss the allegations, with the former chief secretary saying she deplored the ‘unwarranted smear campaign’
Topic | Hong Kong protests
Police fire tear gas at protesters in Hong Kong this month. Antagonism and conflict is also playing out online between demonstrators and mainland Chinese. Photo: Reuters
China’s Great Firewall no barrier to ugly online battles over Hong Kong protests
- As social-media-savvy activists run a grass-roots public relations campaign, they have come up against nationalistic mainlanders egged on by state media
- There is a clear dichotomy between how the movement has been portrayed on the internet within and beyond the mainland
Topic | Hong Kong extradition law
