Macau has long been the better behaved special administrative region in the eyes of the ruling Communist Party. Photo: Nora Tam
Is affluent, quiet Macau China’s new unification golden child?
- While Hong Kong struggles through its long summer of discontent, its smaller neighbour is positioning itself as the very model of a modern ‘one country, two systems’ metropolis
- But although the gambling hub appears a picture of stability, it is also grappling with its own social and economic tensions
Some Macau youngsters are joining the protests in Hong Kong. Photo: Sam Tsang
How the Hong Kong protests inspire Macau’s youth – and teach their government to be wary
- Youngsters from Macau are drawn to the demonstrations as their more conservative society lacks an avenue for them to express political views
- The local government has also drawn its lessons from the movement, and is avoiding controversial measures that could cause unrest
