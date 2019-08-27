Channels

Macau has long been the better behaved special administrative region in the eyes of the ruling Communist Party. Photo: Nora Tam
Is affluent, quiet Macau China’s new unification golden child?

  • While Hong Kong struggles through its long summer of discontent, its smaller neighbour is positioning itself as the very model of a modern ‘one country, two systems’ metropolis
  • But although the gambling hub appears a picture of stability, it is also grappling with its own social and economic tensions
Topic |   Hong Kong extradition law
Nectar Gan

Nectar Gan  

Updated: 6:16pm, 27 Aug, 2019

Some Macau youngsters are joining the protests in Hong Kong. Photo: Sam Tsang
How the Hong Kong protests inspire Macau’s youth – and teach their government to be wary

  • Youngsters from Macau are drawn to the demonstrations as their more conservative society lacks an avenue for them to express political views
  • The local government has also drawn its lessons from the movement, and is avoiding controversial measures that could cause unrest
Topic |   Hong Kong protests
Raquel Carvalho

Raquel Carvalho  

Updated: 6:23pm, 16 Aug, 2019

