Wang Hao has been appointed party secretary of Xian and a member of the Shaanxi provincial leadership. Photo: Sina
Communist Party names Wang Hao new chief of scandal-hit Chinese city Xian
- The 55-year-old has been transferred from Tangshan in Hebei to take up top job in important economic centre that was vacant for over six months
Topic | China's Communist Party
The Communist Party’s Central Committee will meet in Beijing in October but no date has been released. Photo: AP
China’s Communist Party elite to meet in October after a year’s delay
- Central Committee was expected to meet last autumn but gathering was put off amid trade war and Hong Kong unrest
- Postponement suggests lack of consensus on big issues, observers say
Topic | China's Communist Party
