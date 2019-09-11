China’s ruling Communist Party is increasingly turning to technology to cement its ideological control over society. Photo: Shutterstock
China’s internet regulator orders online AI algorithms to promote ‘mainstream values’
- Systems should direct users to approved material on subjects like Xi Jinping Thought, or which showcase the country’s economic and social development, Cyberspace Administration of China says
- They should not recommend content that undermines national security, or is sexually suggestive, promotes extravagant lifestyles, or hypes celebrity gossip and scandals
Topic | Internet
Foreign publishers are starting to look beyond China. Photo: Bloomberg
Chinese censorship laws could prompt foreign book publishers to look elsewhere for printers
- Publishers from Australia and New Zealand hit by delays and cancellations because of need for printing firms to comply with local laws
- Maps need special approval and changes have been ordered to book to comply with Beijing’s official line on sensitive topics even if they are only going to be sold abroad
Topic | Censorship in China
