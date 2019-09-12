Channels

The Uygur Human Rights Policy Act urges US President Donald Trump to consider sanctions against Chinese officials over Xinjiang. Photo: AFP
Politics

US passes Uygur Human Rights Policy Act calling for sanctions on Chinese officials over Xinjiang camps

  • Bill also urges Trump administration to prohibit export of goods and services to state agents in Chinese region where upwards of 1 million Uygurs are being held in internment camps
  • Beijing describes move as a ‘gross interference in China’s internal affairs’
Topic |   Xinjiang
Nectar Gan

Nectar Gan  

Updated: 10:00pm, 12 Sep, 2019

After a speech at Kansas State University on Friday, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said “we want freedom for those folks”, referring to the Uygurs. Photo: AP
Diplomacy

US to seek support at UN to ‘call out’ China over treatment of Uygurs, Mike Pompeo says

  • He says Washington will try to ‘rally the world’ against Beijing attempting to ‘brainwash coming on 1 million Uygur Muslims in internment camps’
  • Secretary of state dismisses Chinese claims that the camps are meant to ‘educate and to save’ people influenced by religious extremism
Topic |   Xinjiang
Reuters

Reuters  

Updated: 9:57pm, 7 Sep, 2019

