The Uygur Human Rights Policy Act urges US President Donald Trump to consider sanctions against Chinese officials over Xinjiang. Photo: AFP
US passes Uygur Human Rights Policy Act calling for sanctions on Chinese officials over Xinjiang camps
- Bill also urges Trump administration to prohibit export of goods and services to state agents in Chinese region where upwards of 1 million Uygurs are being held in internment camps
- Beijing describes move as a ‘gross interference in China’s internal affairs’
Topic | Xinjiang
The Uygur Human Rights Policy Act urges US President Donald Trump to consider sanctions against Chinese officials over Xinjiang. Photo: AFP
After a speech at Kansas State University on Friday, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said “we want freedom for those folks”, referring to the Uygurs. Photo: AP
US to seek support at UN to ‘call out’ China over treatment of Uygurs, Mike Pompeo says
- He says Washington will try to ‘rally the world’ against Beijing attempting to ‘brainwash coming on 1 million Uygur Muslims in internment camps’
- Secretary of state dismisses Chinese claims that the camps are meant to ‘educate and to save’ people influenced by religious extremism
Topic | Xinjiang
After a speech at Kansas State University on Friday, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said “we want freedom for those folks”, referring to the Uygurs. Photo: AP