A FedEx pilot was detained and released on bail in Guangzhou last week pending an investigation into air-gun pellets allegedly found in his luggage. Photo: AP
China confirms detention of American FedEx pilot after air-gun pellets allegedly found in luggage
- Foreign ministry says suspect was released on bail pending further investigation
Topic | US-China relations
A FedEx pilot was detained and released on bail in Guangzhou last week pending an investigation into air-gun pellets allegedly found in his luggage. Photo: AP
FedEx said that it “delivers more than 15 million packages a day around the world, and we have multiple layers of security in place in the more than 220 territories and countries we serve”. Photo: SCMP
FedEx strongly denies wrongdoing after China accuses US firm of shipping ‘controlled knives’ to Hong Kong
- US delivery firm said the shipment in question ‘was handled correctly via standard security protocol’ and that it ‘never left its origin city’ and was ‘never delivered’
- China’s official Xinhua News Agency reported on Tuesday that Chinese authorities had began an investigation into the US delivery firm
Topic | US-China trade war
FedEx said that it “delivers more than 15 million packages a day around the world, and we have multiple layers of security in place in the more than 220 territories and countries we serve”. Photo: SCMP