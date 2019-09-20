Channels

A FedEx pilot was detained and released on bail in Guangzhou last week pending an investigation into air-gun pellets allegedly found in his luggage. Photo: AP
Politics

China confirms detention of American FedEx pilot after air-gun pellets allegedly found in luggage

  • Foreign ministry says suspect was released on bail pending further investigation
Topic |   US-China relations
Nectar Gan

Nectar Gan  

Updated: 9:00pm, 20 Sep, 2019

FedEx said that it “delivers more than 15 million packages a day around the world, and we have multiple layers of security in place in the more than 220 territories and countries we serve”. Photo: SCMP
China Economy

FedEx strongly denies wrongdoing after China accuses US firm of shipping ‘controlled knives’ to Hong Kong

  • US delivery firm said the shipment in question ‘was handled correctly via standard security protocol’ and that it ‘never left its origin city’ and was ‘never delivered’
  • China’s official Xinhua News Agency reported on Tuesday that Chinese authorities had began an investigation into the US delivery firm
Topic |   US-China trade war
Cissy Zhou

Cissy Zhou  

Updated: 4:26pm, 5 Sep, 2019

FedEx said that it "delivers more than 15 million packages a day around the world, and we have multiple layers of security in place in the more than 220 territories and countries we serve". Photo: SCMP
