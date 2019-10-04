Channels

Protesters rally in Central against the new anti-mask law introduced by the Hong Kong government on Friday. Photo: Felix Wong
Politics

‘Extremely necessary’: Beijing backs Hong Kong’s mask ban

  • Central government says chaos in the city can’t go on forever and action must be taken to stop Hong Kong version of a colour revolution
  • Mainland authorities reaffirm support for Chief Executive Carrie Lam
Topic |   Hong Kong protests
SCMP

Nectar Gan  

William Zheng  

Updated: 10:22pm, 4 Oct, 2019

Anti-government protesters in Hong Kong routinely cover their faces with surgical masks, gas masks and scarves. Photo: Sam Tsang
Diplomacy

Hong Kong mask ban has precedent in France – but not Europe as a whole

  • French law was introduced in response to ‘yellow vest’ movement, amid unease about tactics used by the country’s police
  • Other bans on facial coverings in Europe threaten little to no punishment, or are religious
Topic |   Hong Kong protests
Stuart Lau

Stuart Lau  

Updated: 7:28pm, 4 Oct, 2019

