Protesters rally in Central against the new anti-mask law introduced by the Hong Kong government on Friday. Photo: Felix Wong
‘Extremely necessary’: Beijing backs Hong Kong’s mask ban
- Central government says chaos in the city can’t go on forever and action must be taken to stop Hong Kong version of a colour revolution
- Mainland authorities reaffirm support for Chief Executive Carrie Lam
Topic | Hong Kong protests
Anti-government protesters in Hong Kong routinely cover their faces with surgical masks, gas masks and scarves. Photo: Sam Tsang
Hong Kong mask ban has precedent in France – but not Europe as a whole
- French law was introduced in response to ‘yellow vest’ movement, amid unease about tactics used by the country’s police
- Other bans on facial coverings in Europe threaten little to no punishment, or are religious
