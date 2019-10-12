China’s internet regulator has recruited an army of volunteers to help it govern cyberspace. Photo: AFP
China’s internet regulator praises whistle-blowers for keeping cyberspace free of ‘harmful’ content
- Work of public army of censors has become a crucial part of the country’s online governance, Cyberspace Administration of China says
- Watchdog received 165 million reports of inappropriate material in 2018, twice the number from a year earlier, it says
