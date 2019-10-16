Channels

In his first online video for more than a month Chen Qiushi (left) expressed his thanks to MMA fighter Xu Xiaodong (right) for his support. Photo: Handout
Politics

Chinese lawyer Chen Qiushi, censured over Hong Kong social media posts, vows to keep speaking out

  • Commentator says in YouTube video he was ‘criticised and educated’ after reporting on the unrest in the city, but ‘it’s my right to insist on speaking out’
  • Chen also thanks controversial MMA fighter ‘Mad Dog’ Xu Xiaodong for his support and having the courage to ‘show his face’ on film
Topic |   Hong Kong protests
Nectar Gan

Nectar Gan  

Updated: 6:47pm, 16 Oct, 2019

Tens of thousands of protesters attended a rally in Hong Kong on Monday to urge US lawmakers to pass the bill, which could sanction Chinese and Hong Kong officials. Photo: Felix Wong
Diplomacy

Beijing goes on attack, accusing US lawmakers of ‘sinister intention to destroy Hong Kong’

  • Foreign ministry, legislature, Beijing’s Hong Kong policy office and state media slam House of Representatives as it passes Hong Kong Human Rights and Democracy Bill
  • National People’s Congress says US ignored ‘radical forces and violent elements’ after ministry denies Hong Kong has human rights and democracy issues
Topic |   Hong Kong protests
SCMP

Sarah Zheng  

Kristin Huang  

Updated: 6:15pm, 16 Oct, 2019

Tens of thousands of protesters attended a rally in Hong Kong on Monday to urge US lawmakers to pass the bill, which could sanction Chinese and Hong Kong officials. Photo: Felix Wong
