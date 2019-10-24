Advertisement
The roughly 300 members of the Communist Party’s Central Committee will meet in Beijing next week. Photo: Xinhua
Communist Party elite to meet from Monday to set China’s agenda
- The first full gathering of the powerful Central Committee in nearly 20 months will take place over four days
The elite of China’s ruling Communist Party will meet for their long-awaited fourth plenum from Monday, according to state media.
More than 300 full and alternate members of the party’s powerful Central Committee will gather behind closed doors for four days in Beijing to discuss how to improve the country’s socialist system and governance, state news agency Xinhua reported.
The gathering was announced on Thursday at a Politburo meeting chaired by President Xi Jinping, who is the party’s general secretary.
It is the first full meeting of the Central Committee in nearly 20 months, the longest interval between two plenums – as they are officially called – in recent decades.
The wait – seen by some China-watchers as a delay – has fuelled much speculation about discord within the party, as it grapples with headwinds from a trade war with the United States, slowing economic growth and a political crisis in Hong Kong.
But others argue that given the previous plenum was convened ahead of schedule, the meeting this time does not amount to a delay.
In spring last year, an additional plenum was squeezed in before China’s annual legislative meeting for party leaders to approve a controversial constitutional amendment to remove term limits for the presidency.
Next week’s gathering will be the committee’s first policy-setting meeting to discuss the country’s way forward.
The main agenda is to “discuss important issues concerning how to uphold and improve the socialist system with Chinese characteristics and how to make progress in modernising the country’s governance system and capacity” – a mouthful even by the party’s standards. But analysts say it ultimately translates into the party’s determination to further strengthen its rule at all levels and in all aspects of governance, in the face of challenges at home and abroad.