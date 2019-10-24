Communist Party elite to meet from Monday to set China’s agenda

The wait – seen by some China-watchers as a delay – has fuelled much speculation about discord within the party, as it grapples with headwinds from a trade war with the United States, slowing economic growth and a political crisis in Hong Kong.

Advertisement But others argue that given the previous plenum was convened ahead of schedule, the meeting this time does not amount to a delay.

In spring last year, an additional plenum was squeezed in before China’s annual legislative meeting for party leaders to approve a controversial constitutional amendment to remove term limits for the presidency.

Next week’s gathering will be the committee’s first policy-setting meeting to discuss the country’s way forward.

The main agenda is to “discuss important issues concerning how to uphold and improve the socialist system with Chinese characteristics and how to make progress in modernising the country’s governance system and capacity” – a mouthful even by the party’s standards. But analysts say it ultimately translates into the party’s determination to further strengthen its rule at all levels and in all aspects of governance, in the face of challenges at home and abroad.