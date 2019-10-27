The policy-setting plenum this week will map out China’s way forward, and President Xi Jinping is expected to use the occasion to further strengthen the party's power and rally officials behind him. Illustration: Lau Ka-kuen
Soul-searching for China’s Communist Party elite as they consider way ahead
- This week’s plenum has the task of determining how to meet the party’s biggest challenge – itself
- Experts say the occasion will be used to further strengthen its grip on power
Topic | Xi Jinping
The policy-setting plenum this week will map out China’s way forward, and President Xi Jinping is expected to use the occasion to further strengthen the party's power and rally officials behind him. Illustration: Lau Ka-kuen
Checks are carried out on robotic arms at a factory producing industrial robots in Zhengyu town, in east China’s Jiangsu province. As China gets ready for a key Communist Party core committee meeting in October, policymakers are likely to increasingly prioritise manufacturing. Photo: AP
Checks are carried out on robotic arms at a factory producing industrial robots in Zhengyu town, in east China’s Jiangsu province. As China gets ready for a key Communist Party core committee meeting in October, policymakers are likely to increasingly prioritise manufacturing. Photo: AP