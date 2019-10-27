Channels

The policy-setting plenum this week will map out China's way forward, and President Xi Jinping is expected to use the occasion to further strengthen the party's power and rally officials behind him. Illustration: Lau Ka-kuen
Politics

Soul-searching for China’s Communist Party elite as they consider way ahead

  • This week’s plenum has the task of determining how to meet the party’s biggest challenge – itself
  • Experts say the occasion will be used to further strengthen its grip on power
Topic |   Xi Jinping
SCMP

Nectar Gan  

Jun Mai  

Updated: 11:00pm, 27 Oct, 2019


Checks are carried out on robotic arms at a factory producing industrial robots in Zhengyu town, in east China's Jiangsu province. As China gets ready for a key Communist Party core committee meeting in October, policymakers are likely to increasingly prioritise manufacturing. Photo: AP
Hao Zhou
Opinion

Opinion

Hao Zhou

As China fights to win US trade war, modern factories are now its weapon of choice

  • Trump’s trade war may well be spurring China’s growth strategy, and was probably the reason for the delayed fourth plenum
  • A modern manufacturing sector seems likely to top the agenda for policymakers, given comments from President Xi and moves to channel capital away from property
Hao Zhou

Hao Zhou  

Updated: 3:05am, 2 Oct, 2019


