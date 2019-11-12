An online People’s Daily commentary has demanded Hong Kong police be given more support to quell unrest and suggested an end to violence is necessary before the local elections in November. Photo: Reuters
Hong Kong elections hinge on ‘return to peace’, People’s Daily suggests
- Communist Party mouthpiece’s commentary suggests end to violence necessary before November 24 district council poll
- It backs harsher police crackdown to halt the city’s unrest ‘more effectively and forcefully’
Anti-government protesters set fire to roadblocks disrupting traffic in Hong Kong on Monday. Photo: Felix Wong
Washington voices ‘grave concern’ over Hong Kong clashes, calls for restraint on all sides
- Beijing should honour the Sino-British Joint Declaration, including commitments to Hong Kong’s rights and freedoms, US State Department says
- It urges the city’s government to engage with the public, and protesters to respond
