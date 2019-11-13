Beijing has again thrown its weight behind Hong Kong’s administration and its police force. Photo: AFP
‘Sliding into abyss’: Beijing’s top office in Hong Kong urges stronger crackdown against unrest
- Agency calls for city’s administration and police to use all necessary measures to restore order
Anti-government protesters block traffic in Mong Kok. Photo: Edmond So
Anti-government protesters vow to stick with new strategy after increased weekday violence brings Hong Kong to partial standstill
- Observers say aiming for citywide strike on Monday had a bigger impact than the usual weekend violence
- But the government has warned it is ‘wishful thinking’ that it would cave in to further mayhem
