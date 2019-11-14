Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Clashes at the Chinese University of Hong Kong in Sha Tin on Tuesday. Photo: Felix Wong
Politics

Is Beijing ready to step in to stop Hong Kong protests?

  • Despite the escalating chaos this week, observers do not think the central government is ready for such a drastic step
  • One analyst believes that the cost to China’s international reputation is still too high while another questions whether it has an effective plan
Topic |   Hong Kong protests
SCMP

Nectar Gan  

Echo Xie  

Updated: 10:13pm, 14 Nov, 2019

TOP PICKS

Clashes at the Chinese University of Hong Kong in Sha Tin on Tuesday. Photo: Felix Wong
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering, you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.