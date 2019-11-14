Clashes at the Chinese University of Hong Kong in Sha Tin on Tuesday. Photo: Felix Wong
Is Beijing ready to step in to stop Hong Kong protests?
- Despite the escalating chaos this week, observers do not think the central government is ready for such a drastic step
- One analyst believes that the cost to China’s international reputation is still too high while another questions whether it has an effective plan
Topic | Hong Kong protests
Clashes at the Chinese University of Hong Kong in Sha Tin on Tuesday. Photo: Felix Wong