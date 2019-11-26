Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Anti-government protesters wave US flags during a demonstration in Central in October to urge the US Congress to pass the Hong Kong Human Rights and Democracy Act. Photo: Felix Wong
Politics

American democracy group takes aim at Beijing’s ‘black hand’ claims

  • National Democratic Institute head says suggestions that it is promoting Hong Kong independence are false amount to misinformation
Topic |   Hong Kong protests
Nectar Gan

Nectar Gan  

Updated: 11:00pm, 26 Nov, 2019

TOP PICKS

Anti-government protesters wave US flags during a demonstration in Central in October to urge the US Congress to pass the Hong Kong Human Rights and Democracy Act. Photo: Felix Wong
READ FULL ARTICLE
Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam meets the press before an Executive Council meeting on Tuesday. Photo: May Tse
Politics

Pro-establishment allies of Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam lament to her that voters punished them at polls for government’s handling of protests

  • Chief executive says she has received no ‘instruction’ from central government on accountability for results
  • Lam says vote suggests many people want an end to violence
Topic |   Hong Kong district council elections
SCMP

Gary Cheung  

Kimmy Chung  

Alvin Lum  

Updated: 9:21pm, 26 Nov, 2019

TOP PICKS

Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam meets the press before an Executive Council meeting on Tuesday. Photo: May Tse
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering, you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.