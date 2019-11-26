Anti-government protesters wave US flags during a demonstration in Central in October to urge the US Congress to pass the Hong Kong Human Rights and Democracy Act. Photo: Felix Wong
American democracy group takes aim at Beijing’s ‘black hand’ claims
- National Democratic Institute head says suggestions that it is promoting Hong Kong independence are false amount to misinformation
Topic | Hong Kong protests
Anti-government protesters wave US flags during a demonstration in Central in October to urge the US Congress to pass the Hong Kong Human Rights and Democracy Act. Photo: Felix Wong
Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam meets the press before an Executive Council meeting on Tuesday. Photo: May Tse
Pro-establishment allies of Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam lament to her that voters punished them at polls for government’s handling of protests
- Chief executive says she has received no ‘instruction’ from central government on accountability for results
- Lam says vote suggests many people want an end to violence
Topic | Hong Kong district council elections
Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam meets the press before an Executive Council meeting on Tuesday. Photo: May Tse