Wuhan’s Huanan seafood market, where most of the mystery viral pneumonia cases have originated. Photo: Handout
Mystery illness hits China’s Wuhan city as nearly 30 hospitalised
- Most cases have originated from a single seafood market and health workers are still trying to identify virus responsible for ‘unknown pneumonia’
- Seven patients critically ill while two are recovering and nearly ready to leave hospital
Topic | Health in China
