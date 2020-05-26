A Chinese legislator has called for the law to protect all wild animals. Photo: Shutterstock
Protect all wild animals under the law, China’s legislature urged

  • Scope of national legislation should be expanded from focus on endangered species, NPC deputy suggests
  • Management of wildlife needs to be overhauled to allow for ‘wild species’ that are farmed, another lawmaker says
Alice Yan
Alice Yan in Shanghai

Updated: 8:00pm, 26 May, 2020

