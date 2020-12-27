The country’s ‘mother river’ has suffered a series of environmental problems and this year a 10-year fishing ban was instituted to conserve stocks. Photo: Simon Song
China passes law to protect River Yangtze
- The country’s ‘mother river’ has suffered a series of environmental problems and this year a 10-year fishing ban was instituted to conserve stocks
- New legislation comes into force in March and is designed to strengthen sustainable development
