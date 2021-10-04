Exaggerating how climate policies worsened the power crunch could affect China’s efforts to win public support for its net zero campaign. Photo: Bloomberg Exaggerating how climate policies worsened the power crunch could affect China’s efforts to win public support for its net zero campaign. Photo: Bloomberg
China’s power crisis: will climate, economy and public trust prove too tough to balance?

  • With power to factories cut in two-thirds of the country just before winter, millions of residents are in a panic over surviving without electric heat
  • The tension between the economy and climate, simmering since Xi’s 2060 carbon neutrality pledge, is now hitting home and fuelling public scepticism

Updated: 8:48pm, 4 Oct, 2021

