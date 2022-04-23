In a procedural move, Chinese President Xi Jinping has been named as a delegate to this year’s Communist Party national congress. Photo: Xinhua
In a procedural move, Chinese President Xi Jinping has been named as a delegate to this year’s Communist Party national congress. Photo: Xinhua
Xi Jinping moves a step closer to third term as Communist Party boss

  • In a procedural move, Xi nominated by Guangxi as delegate to the national congress later this year
  • Party also names new provincial party secretaries for Hebei and Sichuan

Topic |   China’s 20th Party Congress
Phoebe Zhang

Updated: 7:20am, 23 Apr, 2022

