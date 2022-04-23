In a procedural move, Chinese President Xi Jinping has been named as a delegate to this year’s Communist Party national congress. Photo: Xinhua
Xi Jinping moves a step closer to third term as Communist Party boss
- In a procedural move, Xi nominated by Guangxi as delegate to the national congress later this year
- Party also names new provincial party secretaries for Hebei and Sichuan
Topic | China’s 20th Party Congress
