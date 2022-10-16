President Xi Jinping is widely considered the most powerful Chinese politician since Mao Zedong and Deng Xiaoping. Photo: AFP
Communist Party congress to offer rare glimpse of China’s former leaders as Xi Jinping ushers in new team
- Former presidents Jiang Zemin and Hu Jintao among those chosen to oversee procedure of five-yearly gathering
- The decision follows party practice and gives a glimpse at the health of the former leaders
President Xi Jinping is widely considered the most powerful Chinese politician since Mao Zedong and Deng Xiaoping. Photo: AFP