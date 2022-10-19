President Xi Jinping delivers a speech at the opening of the party congress on Sunday. Photo: Xinhua via AP
Congress delegates embrace Communist Party slogan pledging support for Xi Jinping
- The ‘two establishments’ has been a consistent theme in panel discussions at the five-yearly gathering, according to Xinhua reports
- It refers to establishing Xi as ‘core’ leader and establishing his political doctrine, and its importance has been emphasised by Politburo members
