President Xi Jinping delivers a speech at the opening of the party congress on Sunday. Photo: Xinhua via AP
President Xi Jinping delivers a speech at the opening of the party congress on Sunday. Photo: Xinhua via AP
China /  Politics

Congress delegates embrace Communist Party slogan pledging support for Xi Jinping

  • The ‘two establishments’ has been a consistent theme in panel discussions at the five-yearly gathering, according to Xinhua reports
  • It refers to establishing Xi as ‘core’ leader and establishing his political doctrine, and its importance has been emphasised by Politburo members

Josephine Ma
Josephine Ma

Updated: 10:02pm, 19 Oct, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
President Xi Jinping delivers a speech at the opening of the party congress on Sunday. Photo: Xinhua via AP
President Xi Jinping delivers a speech at the opening of the party congress on Sunday. Photo: Xinhua via AP
READ FULL ARTICLE