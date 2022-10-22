The Communist Party chief of the Chinese southern province of Guangdong, Li Xi, is on track to become head of the party’s anti-corruption watchdog, replacing Zhao Leji , according to a list of members released on Saturday. Li, 66, is among the 133 new members of the Central Commission for Discipline Inspection (CCDI) and is the only member in the body who is on the 25-strong 19th Politburo. As the CCDI chief, he would also likely be promoted to the Politburo Standing Committee, the party’s top decision-making body. His new role is expected to be confirmed on Sunday. Li’s predecessor, Zhao, was re-elected to the Central Committee and could become chairman of the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference, with the expected retirement of Wang Yang. The new line-up of the Politburo, the party’s top policymaking body, and its Standing Committee will be made public on Sunday. Bigger-than-expected changes loom as Xi shapes China’s top leadership Fighting corruption has been a priority for Xi since he became the party’s general secretary in 2012. Li’s expected promotion indicates he will keep up Xi’s anti-corruption campaign in the next five years. Addressing more than 2,000 delegates to the party’s 20th national congress last Sunday, Xi said members should keep “ sounding the bugle ” against graft. “We have rectified some stubborn diseases that have not emerged for many years … and achieved an overwhelming victory in the anti-corruption struggle, and comprehensively consolidated and eliminated the serious hidden dangers existing within the party, state and military,” he said. “As long as the breeding ground and conditions for corruption still exist, we must keep sounding the bugle and never rest, not even for a minute, in our fight against corruption.” The anti-corruption message was driven home in a commentary published by state news agency Xinhua early on Saturday morning. The commentary pointed out the challenges ahead for the organisation and the need to centralise power under Xi’s “core” leadership. It said the party had made an all-out effort to enforce strict party discipline and had solved many problems since the 2012 congress, but now had to navigate uncharted waters and confront long-term challenges. “We must be soberly aware that the party will face long-term tests in governance, while opening up the economy and facing external challenges, and that the dangers of complacency, incompetence, detachment from the people and corruption will persist,” the commentary said. It said the solution was to adhere to and strengthen the leadership of the party and be unified under Xi. “[We should] insist and strengthen the centralised and unified leadership of the party’s Central Committee … to ensure that the whole party is highly consistent with the Central Committee with President Xi at its core in terms of political stand, political direction, political principles and political path,” the commentary said. What Xi Jinping’s shortened congress work report did not mention Xi’s role as the “core” of the party was also reaffirmed in amendments to the party’s constitution approved by congress delegates on Saturday. “The congress considers that the leadership of the Communist Party is the fundamental guarantee for the realisation of the great rejuvenation of China,” according to a resolution announced at the congress’s closing ceremony on Saturday. It added that the “Two Establishes”, which define Xi as the “core leader” of the party and his thoughts as the guiding principles of China’s future development, were the major political achievements of the party. Meanwhile, the Xinhua commentary outlined measures to strengthen the party’s discipline, including a comprehensive and efficient monitoring system and additional strength for the party’s political and organisational functions. However, as discipline enforcement is top-down and is largely dependent on inspections, the question of who is there to discipline the top officials remains.