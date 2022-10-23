Chinese paramount leader Xi Jinping has unveiled his main supporting cast for the record-breaking third term, promoting rising stars Li Qiang, Li Xi, Ding Xuexiang and Cai Qi to China’s highest decision-making body. Together with ideology tsar Wang Huning, 67, and anti-corruption chief Zhao Leji, 65, they will form the new Politburo Standing Committee. By bringing these fresh faces into his core team, Xi has laid the foundation for his rule for the next five years and beyond. He brought them out to meet the press at the Great Hall of the People on Sunday, capping the party’s week-long 20th national congress. More to follow...