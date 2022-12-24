With China’s healthcare system under siege, Covid-19 patients are turning to online medical consultations. Photo: Reuters
With China’s healthcare system under siege, Covid-19 patients are turning to online medical consultations. Photo: Reuters
Coronavirus China
Get more with myNEWS A personalised news feed of stories that matter to you.
Learn more
China /  Politics

China turns to online help as Covid outbreaks swamp health facilities

  • Authorities allow internet hospitals greater patient care roles as Covid cases skyrocket
  • Tech-savvy users quick to adopt online consultations, but elderly patients more reluctant

Xinlu Liang
Xinlu Liang

Updated: 12:00pm, 24 Dec, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
With China’s healthcare system under siege, Covid-19 patients are turning to online medical consultations. Photo: Reuters
With China’s healthcare system under siege, Covid-19 patients are turning to online medical consultations. Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE