China’s new Politburo includes proteges of Chinese President Xi Jinping and loyal technocrats. Photo: AP
‘Absolute loyalty’: China’s Xi Jinping tells Politburo to toe party line ‘under all circumstances’
- Chinese president urges top leaders to ‘form a harmony in the symphony’ during two-day self-criticism session
- He also calls on officials to remember that ‘local interests are subordinate to national interests’
China’s new Politburo includes proteges of Chinese President Xi Jinping and loyal technocrats. Photo: AP